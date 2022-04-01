According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees.

7 Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

Today: A slight chance of showers before 11am, then scattered showers after noon. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.