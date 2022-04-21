Members of the Newport City Council and the Newport School Committee will host a joint session workshop on Thursday, April 28.

The meeting set for 5:30 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall will be focused on the school budget.

The workshop is open to the public via in-person attendance, WebEx, and by phone.

The public can also watch the workshop via WebEx here using webinar number 2633 683 550 and password 283438.

Members of the public can also listen to the meeting by phone by calling 1-844-621-3956 and using the access code 26335835550.