The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) today announced that it is giving tennis fans around the world the opportunity to revisit, debate, and weigh in on some of the sport’s most impactful moments during the Iconic Moments in Tennis History vote.

As part of the campaign, voters in the United States will have the opportunity to enter to win a trip for two to the ITHF’s Enshrinement Weekend, to be held July 15-17 in Newport.

Voting will begin on April 15 and continue until April 30, during which fans will have the opportunity to make selections in five intriguing categories: Most Epic Rivalry, Best Cinderella Story, Best Comeback Within a Match, Most Iconic Celebration, and Best Moment of National Pride.

The categories and corresponding nominees were decided upon by a panelist of tennis experts, journalists, and historians, including Hall of Famer Steve Flink, ITHF Historian-at-Large Joel Drucker, and ITHF Emerging Leaders Council representative Nina Pantic.

Spanning seven decades of tennis history, the lineup of eight nominees in each category includes some of tennis’ most memorable moments and significant feats. Voters will be able to relive their favorite moments from Hall of Famers and other legends of the sport while comparing those accomplishments to recent achievements.

Winning nominees from the Iconic Moments in Tennis History vote will be recognized with a unique exhibit for visitors to experience in person at the ITHF Museum and online at tennisfame.com.

When voting, fans based in the United States can opt in to enter the 2022 Enshrinement Weekend sweepstakes. The winners will join the celebrations for inductee Lleyton Hewitt of Australia, with exclusive access to in-person events over three days. Hewitt, a Wimbledon champion, US Open champion, and the youngest man to ever achieve the world No.1 ranking, will receive tennis’ ultimate honor, induction into the ITHF, on Saturday, July 16.

The winners will join tennis’ biggest fans, supporters, and legends for once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the weekend, including the Opening Tribute Dinner at The Elms mansion on Friday, Saturday’s Induction Ceremony, the Enshrinement Reception presented by Infosys, and the semifinals and finals of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open on Saturday and Sunday. Included in the sweepstakes are two nights’ lodging in the heart of Newport.

Fans can view the nominees, vote, and opt-in for the sweepstakes at tennisfame.com/vote, and are encouraged to cast ballots on Twitter by engaging with the ITHF at @tennishallofame.

2022 Iconic Moments in Tennis History Fan Vote Categories & Nominees

Most Epic Rivalry

Jimmy Connors vs. John McEnroe vs. Bjorn Borg

Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer vs. Novak Djokovic

Chris Evert vs. Martina Navratilova

Steff Graf vs. Monica Seles

Pete Sampras vs. Andre Agassi

Billie Jean King vs. Margaret Court

Rod Laver vs. Ken Rosewall

Venus Williams vs. Serena Williams

Best Cinderella Story

Goran Ivanisevic, 2001 Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu, 2021 US Open

Kim Clijsters, 2009 US Open

Mats Wilander, 1982 Roland-Garros

Guga Kuerten, 1997 Roland-Garros

Pete Sampras, 1990 US Open

Serena Williams, 1999 US Open

Michael Chang, 1989 Roland-Garros

Best Comeback Within a Match

Rafael Nadal d. Daniil Medvedev, 2022 Australian Open Final

Jennifer Capriati d. Martina Hingis, 2002 Australian Open Final

Mary Joe Fernandez d. Gabriela Sabatini, 1993 Roland-Garros Quarterfinal

Manuel Orantes d. Guillermo Vilas, 1975 US Open Semifinal

Chanda Rubin d. Jana Novotna, 1995 Roland-Garros Third Round

Jimmy Connors d. Mikael Pernfors, 1987 Wimbledon Fourth Round

Pancho Gonzales d. Charlie Pasarell, 1969 Wimbledon First Round

Pete Sampras d. Jim Courier, 1995 Australian Open Quarterfinals

Most Iconic Celebration

Pat Cash’s Champion’s Climb, 1987 Wimbledon

Kim Clijsters and daughter Jada on court, 2009 US Open

Guga Kuerten drawing a heart in clay, 2001 Roland-Garros

Jimmy Connors’ fist pump vs. Aaron Krickstein, 1991 US Open

Jim Courier diving into the Yarra River, 1992 & 1993 Australian Open

Petr Korda and Korda Family’s scissor kick

Serbian Davis Cup team shaving heads following 2010 championship

Billie Jean King’s racquet toss following Battle of the Sexes

Best Moment of National Pride

Ashleigh Barty, 2022 Australian Open

Goran Ivanisevic, 2001 Wimbledon

Althea Gibson, 1957 Wimbledon

Andy Murray, 2013 Wimbledon

Virginia Wade, 1977 Wimbledon

Li Na, 2011 Roland-Garros

Maria Bueno, 1959 Wimbledon

David Hall, 2000 Sydney Paralympics