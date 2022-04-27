Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Rhode Island on Tripadvisor.

#30. Federal Hill Heritage Exhibit

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 286 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1530

#29. Whitehall Museum House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 311 Berkeley Ave, Middletown, RI 02842-5392

#28. Varnum Armory Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 6 Main St, East Greenwich, RI 02818-3827

#27. Annmary Brown Memorial

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Art Museums

– Address: 21 Brown St, Providence, RI 02912-9005

#26. Haffenreffer Museum of Anthropology

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 21 Prospect St Brown University, Providence, RI 02906-1142

#25. Holocaust Education and Resource Center of Rhode Island

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 401 Elmgrove Ave, Providence, RI 02906-3451

#24. National Museum of American Illustration

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 492 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-4127

#23. Four Corners Arts Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries, Educational sites

– Address: 3852 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878-4851

#22. Woods-Gerry Gallery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 62 Prospect St, Providence, RI 02906-1329

#21. Gilbert Stuart Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 815 Gilbert Stuart Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02874-2911

#20. South County Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Type of activity: Farms, History Museums

– Address: 115 Strathmore St, Narragansett, RI 02882-3351

#19. WaterFire Arts Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries, Speciality Museums

– Address: 475 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02908-5613

#18. International Tennis Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (580 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 194 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-3515

#17. Hearthside House

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 677 Great Rd, Lincoln, RI 02865-1401

#16. AS220

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 115 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217

#15. Smith’s Castle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 55 Richard Smith Dr, North Kingstown, RI 02852-4414

#14. New England Wireless & Steam Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1300 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich, RI 02818-1309

#13. St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 84 Cumberland St, Woonsocket, RI 02895-3343

#12. Frosty Drew Observatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

– Address: 61 Park Ln Ninigret Park, Charlestown, RI 02813

#11. Rosecliff

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,032 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 584 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840-4265

#10. Green Animals Topiary Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (229 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Gardens

– Address: 338 Corys Ln (off Rte. 114), Portsmouth, RI 02871-1324

#9. Museum of Natural History and Planetarium

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 1000 Elmwood Ave, Providence, RI 02907-3655

#8. Lippitt House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 199 Hope Street, Providence, RI 02906-2136

#7. Providence Art Club

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 11 Thomas St, Providence, RI 02903-1314

#6. Newport Car Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1947 W Main Rd Main Gate, Portsmouth, RI 02871-1077

#5. Slater Mill Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 67 Roosevelt Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860-2127

#4. John Brown House Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 52 Power St, Providence, RI 02906-1012

#3. Providence Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

– Type of activity: Children’s Museums

– Address: 100 South St, Providence, RI 02903-4749

#2. Rhode Island School of Design Museum of Art

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 224 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903-2711

#1. The Breakers

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,992 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 44 Ochre Point Ave, Newport, RI 02840-6906

