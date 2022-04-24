Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Rhode Island since 2000 using 247Sports. Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#5: Jehlani Galloway (2018)

– College: Boston College

– High school: Classical (Providence, RI)

– National ranking: #1,474 in 2018 (3 stars, 0.8347 rating)

– Position ranking: #213 (WR)

#4: Jason Onye (2021)

– College: Notre Dame

– High school: Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, RI)

– National ranking: #629 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8689 rating)

– Position ranking: #39 (Edge)

#3: Kwity Paye (2017)

– College: Michigan

– High school: Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, RI)

– National ranking: #486 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8696 rating)

– Position ranking: #29 (WDE)

#2: Xavier Truss (2019)

– College: Georgia

– High school: Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, RI)

– National ranking: #214 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9158 rating)

– Position ranking: #19 (OT)

#1: William Blackmon (2002)

– College: Boston College

– High school: Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, RI)

– National ranking: #174 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

– Position ranking: #3 (APB)

