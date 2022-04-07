With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Providence that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness.

Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list.

#27. Tommy’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Address: 936 Chalkstone Ave, Providence, RI 02908-3530

#26. Silver Star Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Portuguese, European

– Address: 150 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906-3813

#25. Tommy’s Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Address: 144 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-2216

#24. Benefit Juice Bar and Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe

– Address: 404 Benefit St, Providence, RI 02903-2925

#23. Mi Ranchito

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Spanish, South American

– Address: 1516 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1602

#22. Tom’s Bao Bao

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

– Address: 326 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-3303

#21. Mike’s Calzones

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian

– Address: 288 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1548

#20. West End Diner

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 1380 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1628

#19. Flames Jamacian Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Caribbean

– Address: 734 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903-4930

#18. Gourmet House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Chinese, Thai

– Address: 787 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906-3636

#17. AS220 Food & Drink

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, International

– Address: 115 Empire St, Providence, RI 02903-3217

#16. Louis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Address: 286 Brook St, Providence, RI 02906-1109

#15. Sicilia’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 181 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1645

#14. Hudson Street Delicatessen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Address: 68 Hudson St, Providence, RI 02909-1904

#13. Xaco Taco

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

– Address: 370 Richmond St, Providence, RI 02903-4719

#12. Antonio’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Pizza

– Address: 258 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1343

#11. Apsara

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

– Address: 716 Public St, Providence, RI 02907-1625

#10. Harry’s Bar & Burger – On The Hill

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 301 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903-1523

#9. Seaplane Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 307 Allens Ave, Providence, RI 02905-5007

#8. Caserta Pizzeria Bakr

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (191 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 121 Spruce Street, Providence, RI 02903

#7. The Classic Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 865 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02903-4020

#6. Brickway on Wickenden

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (121 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Address: 234 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4330

#5. Fellini Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (120 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Address: 166 Wickenden St, Providence, RI 02903-4329

#4. Ogie’s Trailer Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 1155 Westminster St, Providence, RI 02909-1140

#3. Olneyville New York System Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Address: 18 Plainfield St, Providence, RI 02909-3405

#2. Harry’s Bar & Burger – Main St

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (291 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Address: 121 N Main St, Providence, RI 02903-1309

#1. East Side Pocket

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Fast Food, Mediterranean

– Address: 278 Thayer St, Providence, RI 02906-1548

