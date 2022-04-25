The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
Pixabay
#50. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $56,780
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,690
– Employment: 397,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($72,500)
— Anchorage, AK ($71,840)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($71,250)
Kot500 // Shutterstock
#49. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $57,220
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 420
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,090
– Employment: 253,010
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)
G-Stock Studio // Shutterstock
#48. Production, planning, and expediting clerks
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $57,240
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 820
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,000
– Employment: 362,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)
Pixabay
#47. Meter readers, utilities
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $57,290
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,160
– Employment: 26,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,040)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($69,530)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($67,510)
Daniel M Ernst // Shutterstock
#46. Eligibility interviewers, government programs
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $57,370
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $47,990
– Employment: 138,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)
— New Haven, CT ($63,790)
Canva
#45. Paving, surfacing, and tamping equipment operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $57,750
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $46,400
– Employment: 44,560
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,510)
— Nevada nonmetropolitan area ($81,690)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($78,180)
Unsplash
#44. Crane and tower operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $58,620
– #101 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,010
– Employment: 44,060
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
Avatar_023 // Shutterstock
#43. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $59,460
– #75 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,890
– Employment: 119,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
Canva
#42. Glaziers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $59,590
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,970
– Employment: 52,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
— Salem, OR ($78,000)
— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($76,680)
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
#41. Carpenters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $59,840
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,200
– Employment: 699,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)
Vera Larina // Shutterstock
#40. Sheet metal workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $60,740
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,320
– Employment: 128,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
Loveischiangrai // Shutterstock
#39. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $61,110
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,040
– Employment: 103,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Madera, CA ($76,040)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#38. Electricians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $61,240
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,550
– Employment: 656,510
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#37. Model makers, metal and plastic
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $62,310
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,180
– Employment: 3,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,140)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($76,210)
— Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($74,210)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#36. Advertising sales agents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $62,910
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– Employment: 110,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
Canva
#35. Transportation inspectors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $63,480
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 27,360
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#34. Private detectives and investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $63,600
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,100
– Employment: 32,200
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
Canva
#33. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $63,660
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $48,500
– Employment: 40,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)
Nejron Photo // Shutterstock
#32. First-line supervisors of gambling services workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $64,320
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,160
– Employment: 19,100
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($65,990)
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($65,510)
kittirat roekburi // Shutterstock
#31. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $64,680
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,170
– Employment: 29,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
Canva
#30. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $65,010
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– Employment: 402,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)
Roman023_photography // Shutterstock
#29. Riggers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $65,940
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,020
– Employment: 21,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($89,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,310)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($73,160)
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#28. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $67,370
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,600
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,100
– Employment: 417,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
Canva
#27. Construction and building inspectors
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $67,720
– #89 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 370
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,470
– Employment: 113,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
John Leung // Shutterstock
#26. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,010
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,420
– Employment: 59,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
Pixabay
#25. Surveying and mapping technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,040
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,770
– Employment: 53,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
Wipas Rojjanakard // Shutterstock
#24. Occupational health and safety technicians
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,770
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,870
– Employment: 20,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
— Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#23. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $68,810
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,230
– Employment: 503,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#22. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $69,520
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,730
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,010
– Employment: 1,427,260
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#21. Chefs and head cooks
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $70,190
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,740
– Employment: 101,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock
#20. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,690
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,400
– Employment: 50,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#19. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $73,940
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,680
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,800
– Employment: 599,900
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
Stock Rocket // Shutterstock
#18. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $74,990
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,060
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,500
– Employment: 1,278,670
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
Tim Goode/PA Images // Getty Images
#17. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $75,050
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,490
– Employment: 977,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
Unsplash
#16. Structural iron and steel workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $76,300
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,650
– Employment: 71,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,020)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($88,250)
— Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($84,570)
Jat306 // Shutterstock
#15. Millwrights
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $76,490
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,080
– Employment: 44,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Insurance sales agents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $77,010
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,100
– Employment: 409,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#13. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $78,410
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,650
– Employment: 287,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
sculpies // Shutterstock
#12. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $80,980
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,990
– Employment: 614,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#11. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $84,150
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,100
– Employment: 475,000
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
Leszek Glasner // Shutterstock
#10. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $85,890
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,210
– Employment: 219,800
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
michaeljung // Shutterstock
#9. Power plant operators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,370
– #61 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– Employment: 32,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fresno, CA ($129,650)
— Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
Prath // Shutterstock
#8. Detectives and criminal investigators
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $86,790
– #115 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $89,300
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
Ken Wolter // Shutterstock
#7. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $87,650
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,660
– Employment: 13,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
Canva
#6. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $92,120
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,180
– Employment: 122,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
Luisa Leal Photography // Shutterstock
#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $94,300
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $74,410
– Employment: 114,930
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
Canva
#4. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $107,010
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,200
– Employment: 24,730
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
— Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
g-stockstudio // Shutterstock
#3. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $109,890
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 810
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,120
– Employment: 240,290
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $113,920
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,100
– Employment: 132,210
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
Skycolors // Shutterstock
#1. Commercial pilots
Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
– Annual mean salary: $127,980
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,830
– Employment: 37,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
— Savannah, GA ($177,450)
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.