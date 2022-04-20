Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a Democratic candidate for governor, this week released 10 years of tax returns, challenging all other gubernatorial candidates to do the same.

“Rhode Islanders deserve nothing less than full transparency from their elected officials—especially from anyone who is seeking to lead the state,” Gorbea said.

“This shouldn’t be complicated,” she said. “As gubernatorial candidates, we are asking Rhode Islanders for their trust to run our state. They deserve to know how much we are paid, any potential conflicts of interest, and then how much we paid in state and federal taxes. Too many voters are cynical and disillusioned. It’s not healthy for our politics locally or our democracy as a whole. I’m committed to transparency and accountability. Everyone running for governor should do the same and make public their tax returns for the past decade.”

So far, no other candidate has taken the challenge. Her Democratic opponents are current Gov. Dan McKee, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, physician and activist Luis Daniel Munoz, and Helena Foulkes, former CVS President of CVS Health and former CEO of Hudson’s Bay Co.

Gorbea’s last return showed she and her husband, Steven L. Dhondt, earned $325,666 and paid $60,412 in federal income taxes and $16,818 in state income taxes.