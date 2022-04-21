Progressive David Segal running for second Congressional seat

Former state Rep. David Segal, who has participated in national Democratic progressive events, today officially announced he’s running for Rhode Island’s second Congressional seat. The current Congressman, James Langevin, is not running for reelection.

“People are frustrated,” Segal said, “and they should be frustrated because government should be able to do more to address the concerns of our neighbors. We need leaders who can restore the trust of the people and bring people together to address our shared concerns.”

Segal said he’s been endorsed by Joseph Geevarghese, the Executive Director of Our Revolution — the grassroots organization formed by Bernie Sanders. “[Segal] is committed to expanding economic opportunities and will be a champion for Medicare for All, the Fight for $15, A Green New Deal, criminal justice reform, and a path to citizenship for immigrants,” Geevarghese said, according to a Segal press release.

Segal also quoted Progressive Democrats of America calling him “one of the most effective national advocates at bringing people together to organize for concerns that help working families.”

He said he’s received several local endorsements, including Megan Cotter, chair of the Exeter Democratic Town committee; state Rep John Lombardi of Providence; Providence City Councilwoman Rachel Miller, and state Rep. Brandon Potter of Cranston.

Segal formerly served on the Providence City Council and in the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

He joins a crowded Democrat primary field that includes State Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Sarah Morgenthau, Joy Fox, Omar Bah, and Cameron Moquin. Running as Republicans are former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, and former state Rep. Bob Lancia,

Gorbea releases tax returns

Secretary Nellie Gorbea, a Democrat who is running for governor, this week released her last 10 years of tax return and challenged all other gubernatorial candidates to do the same.

“This shouldn’t be complicated,” she said. “As gubernatorial candidates, we are asking Rhode Islanders for their trust to run our state. They deserve to know how much we are paid, any potential conflicts of interest, and then how much we paid in state and federal taxes. Too many voters are cynical and disillusioned. It’s not healthy for our politics locally or our democracy as a whole. I’m committed to transparency and accountability. Everyone running for governor should do the same and make public their tax returns for the past decade.”

Other Democrats running for governor are current Gov. Dan McKee, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, Helena Foulkes, and Luis Daniel Munoz. Republicans who have announced their candidacies for governor are Ashley Kalus and Rey Herrera.



GOP says Superman building bailout a bad deal

The Republican Party has called the announced plan to redevelop the former Industrial National Bank Building, affectionately called the “Superman Building,” a “waste of taxpayer money.” A few weeks ago, it was announced that federal, state and the city of Providence would kick in a combined $65 million aid in the projected $220 million project. The plan would redevelop the former bank building not a 285-unit apartment complex that would include 57 affordable housing units.

“What a waste of taxpayer money,” the state GOP said. “Taxpayers are spending about four and half times more on a building than it is actually worth.

“The Superman building was once a symbol of Rhode Island’s private sector economic prowess. Now it will become a symbol of a wasteful government bailout.”