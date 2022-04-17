General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, a Democrat who is running for Congress in the second Congressional District, raised more than $1.4 million in the first quarter of this year, according to his campaign’s quarterly report, filed with the Federal Election Committee. That’s nearly triple what any other Congressional candidate raised during the quarter, Democrat or Republican.

Magaziner first reported the fundraising total on a WhatsUpNewp videocast a couple of weeks ago. According to the campaign report, Magaziner raised $1,422,005. Magaziner, according to the report, did not loan his campaign any money, nor did he receive loans from other individuals or organizations.

Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung led Republican candidates, raising $532,842, a sum that includes a $50,000 loan he gave his campaign.

Campaign totals reported by other candidates, were:

Sarah Morgenthau, a Democrat, who is deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism at the U.S. Commerce Department, reportedly raised $524,160 during the quarter. That total includes $100,000 she loaned her campaign.

Former Rhode Island State Rep. David Segal, a Democrat, who is running with support of a national progressive organization, raised $276,669, which includes a $25,000 loan.

Joy Fox, a former top aid to Congressman Jim Langevin, who is retiring from the second Congressional seat this year, raised $176,359.

Former State Rep. Ed Pacheco raised $64,205 during the quarter. He has withdrawn from the race.

Omar Bah, a Democrat and founder and Executive Director of the Refugee Dream Center, Inc, raised $9,624.

Former Republican State Rep. Bob Lancia, whose report is for the period ending Dec. 31, said he’s raised $141,947 to the end of December, of which he loaned his campaign $81,742.

Republican State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz raised $86,930. She withdrew from the race.

In District 2, the latest reports show Congressman David Cicilline, a Democrat, raised $1,517,436. Republican Allen Waters reported donations of $26,977, for the period ending Dec. 31. Fred Wysocki, also a Republican, reported raising $1,161 as of March 31.