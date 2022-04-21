The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely.

The United States as of Apr. 20 reached 989,573 COVID-19-related deaths and 80.7 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Apr. 19, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#5. Providence County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (1,106 new cases, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,763 (222,113 total cases)

— 5.6% more cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (2,525 total deaths)

— 18.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 70.5% (450,556 fully vaccinated)



#4. Kent County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 225 (370 new cases, +57% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,743 (48,865 total cases)

— 9.6% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (513 total deaths)

— 6.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.4% (128,724 fully vaccinated)



#3. Washington County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 229 (287 new cases, +44% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,014 (32,667 total cases)

— 21.0% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 178 (224 total deaths)

— 46.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.2% (98,159 fully vaccinated)



#2. Bristol County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (117 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,167 (13,655 total cases)

— 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (169 total deaths)

— 4.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 78.7% (38,157 fully vaccinated)



#1. Newport County, RI

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (200 new cases, +40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,592 (20,186 total cases)

— 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 110 (90 total deaths)

— 67.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Rhode Island

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (61,544 fully vaccinated)

