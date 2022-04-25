Cirque du Soleil is on the road and touring once again, returning to Rhode Island with its coolest arena show yet – CRYSTAL – in Providence at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.

This one-of-a-kind performance blends circus art and the world of ice skating.

CRYSTAL will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will perform at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center July 7 – 10, 2022 for five memorable performances.

Mike Newquist, President, Touring Shows Division said: “We are absolutely thrilled to finally bring CRYSTAL back on the road. For two years our performers have been waiting to skate again and experience the joy of the audience once more. It will be an emotional and magical return.”

More about CRYSTAL – A Breakthrough Ice Experience

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, Crystal, our misfit lead character, takes you on an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination. Feel the adrenaline as she soars through this surreal world to become what she was always destined to be: confident, curious, and creative. CRYSTALinvites you to suspend reality and glide into a world that springs to colorful life with astounding visual projections and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil. CRYSTAL is suitable for all ages.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE – DUNKIN’ DONUTS CENTER

Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 8 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 9 at 3:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, July 10 at 1:00 pm

Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale in Providence beginning May 2, 2022 at 10:00AM ET. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

