As part of its “Season of Safety,” the Newport Yacht Club is hosting an open-to-the-public Safe Boating Course.

This is a 3-session classroom course taking place on April 11, 13, and 18 from 6 p.m. to 9:15 pm. A RI DEM Boating Safety Certificate will be issued upon successful completion of all 3 sessions.

Rhode Island law requires persons born on or after January 1, 1986, operating a motorized vessel over 10 hp and anyone operating a personal watercraft (jet ski) to pass a boater safety course and to carry a boater education card.

Ages 12 and up are welcome. The fee is $ 45.00 for an individual, and $25.00 for each additional family member. Email communications@newportyachtclub.org to register and for details.

This dynamic course will cover Rules of the Road, safe boating practices, personal watercraft (PWC) operation, boat handling, knots, Aids-to-Navigation (ATONS), RI boating regulations, and more. Registration is limited to 20 participants and closes on April 9th.