Photo provided by Aquidneck Land Trust

Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) today announced the conservation of  8.64 acres of farmland in Middletown.

The property has frontage on East Main Road and is also visible looking north from Oliphant Lane, making it part of a scenic view corridor from East Main Road. It has  USDA prime farmland soil and is within the drinking supply watershed. 

Image provided by Aquidneck Land Trust

The land trust says in a press release that it has purchased the land from the Berry Family, who had previously leased it to Rhode  Island Nurseries for farming. It has lain fallow for several years but ALT plans to resume leasing it as farmland in the future. The farm abuts other agricultural lands on its southwest side, with residential areas to its north and west.  

“We are very grateful to the Berry family for working with ALT to permanently conserve this important property,” said Chuck Allott, Executive Director of ALT. “Like most land on Aquidneck  Island, this property is zoned for residential development. Thanks to the Barry family’s commitment to  conservation, it is now protected in perpetuity and will remain open space and farmland.”

