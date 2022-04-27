Meet your new best friend, Bodhi– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Bodhi is a 2-year-old male Shepherd, German/Mix.

Bodhi is considered a large-sized dog, weighing in at between 60 and 99 pounds.

Bodhi. Photo via Potter League For Animals

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Bodhi;

Bodhi is here to make all of our lives a tad more fun. This young man is active, silly and just plain nice to look at!

Bodhi is a wonderful, two year old shepherd-mix. He’s smart as a whip, and loves to show off for treats. Bodhi’s favorite thing? Other dogs!! Bodhi is a dogs’-dog, and we’re looking to place him with another active, silly, large and playful dog!

Bodhi doesn’t mind playing with other silly, playful and sturdy kids, too. He loves his people and would fit in wonderfully in an active home. The only thing body requests: no cats, please!

You should really come in to meet him to get the full Bodhi experience.

For more information about Bodhi, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.

