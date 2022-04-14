Meet your new best friend, Acorn– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Acorn is a 15-year-old male Domestic Shorthair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Acorn;

Who’s ready to meet the man of their dreams? Well, the wait is over. Meet Acorn. Quite possibly one of the sweetest, loveliest kitties we’ve ever had the pleasure of getting to know.

We believe Acorn is around 15 years old and is such a laid-back, carefree, and quiet cat, well unless he is looking for food – because then he becomes quite the chatterbox.

He enjoys the quiet moments, the warm sun, and lots and lots of cuddles. This sweetheart is hoping to land himself a hospice home with someone special. You see, Acorn is FIV+ and he will need a special diet in order to remain healthy.

Acorn deserves to know only kindness and love from this day forward, so we were kinda, sort of wondering, would you be Acorn’s special someone?

Oh and, Acorn LOVES other cats.

For more information about Acorn, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.