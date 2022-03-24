Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.
Friday, March 25
This Day in RI History: March 25, 1903, musician Frankie Carle born in Providence
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm – Broadcaster Dale Arnold at Charter Books
- 6:30 pm – Grey Sail Brewer’s Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Blue Anchor – John and Joanne at 6:30 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – The Eyes of Tammy Faye at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, March 26
Ladies AOH to host Grab and Go Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on March 26
What’s Up Interview: Guthrie Trapp, playing Jane Pickens with John Oates Saturday March 26
This Day in RI History: March 26, 1953 Lincoln Chafee is born
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 5 pm – Spring Fling Artesian Fair at 880 E. Main Road in Portsmouth
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold: March 26
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 12:30 pm – Low Cost Vaccine Clinic at Potter League For Animals
- 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm – Afternoon Tea at Hotel Viking
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm – An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at The JPT
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Tiverton – Tiverton Budget Committee at 9 am, Tiverton School Committee at 9 am
Sunday, March 27
Things To Do
- Portsmouth RI Be Green Kids Consignment Sale at Pennfield School
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter Season
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 12:30 pm – Historic Irish Cemetery Tour
- 1 pm – Reject Beer Co. Art Exhibition featuring the art of local artist Hank Whitin
- 3 pm – “Dancing at the Forty Steps” – Official Closing of Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Roger Ceresi & The AllStarz Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
City & Government
