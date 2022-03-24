Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County.

Friday, March 25

This Day in RI History: March 25, 1903, musician Frankie Carle born in Providence

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Blue Anchor – John and Joanne at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – The Eyes of Tammy Faye at 4:30 pm, Belfast at 7:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Brass Force Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, March 26

Ladies AOH to host Grab and Go Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner on March 26

What’s Up Interview: Guthrie Trapp, playing Jane Pickens with John Oates Saturday March 26

This Day in RI History: March 26, 1953 Lincoln Chafee is born

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – An Evening of Songs & Stories with John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp at 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Budget Committee at 9 am, Tiverton School Committee at 9 am

Sunday, March 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Roger Ceresi & The AllStarz Band from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

City & Government

No meetings scheduled yet, check back for updates.

