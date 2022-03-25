For the first time since 1997, the Providence College Friars will compete in the Sweet 16 as they face off against #1 seed Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 7:29 pm.
Coming off of arguably their best performance of the season, the Friars are rolling with momentum. PC opened at -7.5 underdogs against the perennial powerhouse and it will take another full team effort in order to pull off the upset.
Arkansas knocked off overall #1 seed Gonzaga last night, which set the stage for what we hope is a weekend of #4 over #1 seed upsets.
Like they have all post-season, Midtown Oyster Bar will host a game watch and is the place to catch the game if you’re a Friar fan in Newport. See you tonight!
Tyler Bernadyn
Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.
Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.