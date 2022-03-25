For the first time since 1997, the Providence College Friars will compete in the Sweet 16 as they face off against #1 seed Kansas Jayhawks tonight at 7:29 pm.

Coming off of arguably their best performance of the season, the Friars are rolling with momentum. PC opened at -7.5 underdogs against the perennial powerhouse and it will take another full team effort in order to pull off the upset.

Arkansas knocked off overall #1 seed Gonzaga last night, which set the stage for what we hope is a weekend of #4 over #1 seed upsets.

Like they have all post-season, Midtown Oyster Bar will host a game watch and is the place to catch the game if you’re a Friar fan in Newport. See you tonight!