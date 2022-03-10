As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the upcoming weekend should be a lot of fun around Rhode Island. With heavy rain in the forecast for Saturday, plan indoors, unless of course you’re headed to the Newport St. Patrick’s Day parade, which will go on, rain or shine! Have a great weekend.

Friday: You won’t want to miss WhatsUpNewp’s pre-parade party at Midtown Oyster Bar. The annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration features the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. Bagpipes arrive around 3:30PM. Details here.

Saturday: Newport’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicks off rain or shine at 11AM at Newport City Hall and runs through Washington Square, down Thames Street, and ends at St. Augustine’s Church. After a two-year hiatus, expect bars and restaurants along the route to be packed. Arrive early, stay late, and be safe! Details here.

All Weekend: Bring a date to The Prom which takes over downtown Providence with multiple showings at PPAC this weekend. Our theater critic Frank O’Donnell says the musical “is a flat-out fun and entertaining show.” Don’t forget to check PPAC’s social media throughout the weekend for discounted rush tickets. Details here.

All Weekend: Rhode Island Craft Brewery Week concludes with special events happening statewide. Check out a few of our favorites including Grey Sail’s “Dublin’s Daughters,” with Guinness floated on Captain’s Daughter and Taproot’s Beer Hall Night Friday from 4PM-8PM with live music from the Take It to the Bridge Trio. Details here.

Friday: Newport’s Island Moving Company presents a groundbreaking performance “Masterful Moves” Friday night at The Vets in Providence. The show includes Choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s seminal work, Where We Left Off, staged for IMC dancers, and set to a score by Phillip Glass. Details here.

Saturday: Comedian Lewis Black has a lot to say about the state of affairs in the world today. Hear what the former Daily Show contributor has to say Saturday night at The Vets in Providence. Details here.