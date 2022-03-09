The Redwood Library & Athenæum will announce plans for its 275th anniversary on Thursday, March 10 at 10 am.

Governor Dan McKee will tour the nation’s oldest library in America and deliver brief remarks.

The Redwood Library & Athenæum is America’s first purpose-built library (1747), and the oldest continuously operating in its original location.

The Redwood Library provided the following background on their history;

Housed in the earliest public Neoclassic building in the U.S., and containing Rhode Island’s first art gallery (1875), The Redwood Library & Athenæum has functioned for nearly three hundred years as Newport’s intellectual core, a humanities center, and civic learning hub styled after ideals of ancient Athenian culture and philosophy.