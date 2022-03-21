The Potter League is offering two low-cost vaccine clinics for dogs, cats, and ferrets in the community on Saturday, March 26 from 12:30 to 4:30 pm at the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown and Wednesday, March 30 from 12:30 to 4:30 at the Pets In Need Veterinary Clinic, 50 Amaral Street in Riverside.

There is a $10 cash fee for a rabies vaccine per animal payable on the day of the clinic and distemper vaccines are free.

12:30 – 1:30pm: Cats only

2:00 – 4:30pm: Dogs only

To be eligible for a three (3) year vaccine, owners must bring proof of prior vaccination. If you cannot provide proof, they will only receive a one-year vaccine. If you have any previous records/vaccine history please bring proof of those with you. All dogs must be on a leash, all cats/small animals must be in carriers. Pets must be at least 12 weeks old. First come, first served.

The Potter League offers its special thanks to Petco Love for the distemper/FVRCP vaccines.

Call 401.846.8276 or email community@PotterLeague.org with any questions. Visit www.PotterLeague.org for more information.