James W. McCarron Jr., 53, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on March 15, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was married to his wife of 26 years Nancy(Mercurio)McCarron.

James was born in Lynn, MA to the late James and Mary McCarron Sr.

Jim grew up in Peabody, MA but spent his summers on the beach in Manomet, MA. He graduated fromSt. John’s Prep School and from there he attended Providence College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and became a commissioned officer through the Army ROTC program. Shortly after, he became a police officer for the Coventry Police Department where he retired as a Lieutenant after 20 years of service. He went on to work as a dispatcher for the Newport Police Department for 5 years before finally enjoying retirement. He also served in the RI Army National Guard as a Military Police Officer for 10 years.

Jim enjoyed being by the water, clamming, gardening, family trips, watching movies and the New England Patriots. Most of all, he loved family time, sharing it with his best friend and wife, Nancy, especially watching their son, James compete in road races, cross country and track meets. He would be there cheering him on loudly and ringing that gigantic cowbell. He had a passion for fishing and was always preparing for the fishing season and he loved to enter fishingtournaments with his friends.

James is survived by his wife Nancy McCarron, their child James McCarron III, his adult children; Sean McCarron and Brendan McCarron, his mother Mary McCarron, sisters; Darylynn McCarron, Tracy McCarron, MichaelAnn Herook, Nancy Reichel, his brother-in-law and girlfriend Allan Mercurio and Stephanie DeAscentis, his mother-in-law Honesta Mercurio and father-in-law Carlos Mercurio.

James is preceded in death by his father, James McCarron Sr. and his brother, Garrett McCarron.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday March 26, 2022, from 1:00-4:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.

Funeral services and burial will be private.

