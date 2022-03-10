Members and visitors gathered this morning at the Redwood Library & Athenæum to welcome Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and to hear plans marking the Redwood’s 275th anniversary.

After brief remarks, the Governor presented Benedict Leca, Redwood Executive Director with a Certificate of Special Recognition, “In appreciation of the enduring commitment to lifelong, interdisciplinary learning by upholding the belief in the uplifting power of education and self-reliance.”

He continued that the recognition was given to the Redwood as “America’s first purpose-built library, oldest continuously operating in its original location and as the only remaining secular public cultural institution with an unbroken link to the colonial period and the Nation’s founding.”

Governor Dan McKee and Benedict Leca, Redwood Executive Director. Contributed Photo. Photo provided by Redwood Library & Athenæum

According to a recap provided to What’sUpNewp from Redwood Library, Leca announced highlights of the 275th Anniversary year which include;

Mounting a major exhibition “Treasures of the Redwood” to open in June

The launch of a 20-minute audio tour of the Redwood

The opening of a retail kiosk to feature signature merchandise

An exhibition of renowned photographer “Harry Benson: Persons of Interest”

The return of the weekly Summer Concert Series on the grounds, collaboration with Newport Classical with a special concert, and the return of in-person programming.

In addition, Redwood’s gift to the community will be admitted at no charge for the year 2022. Leca stressed that all are welcome and encouraged frequent visits to the iconic building to experience the many enriching programs and exhibitions throughout the year.