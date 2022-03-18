Trying to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1997, Ed Cooley and the Providence College Friars will square off against the Richmond Spiders in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.   The game will take place on Saturday night and tip is slated for 6:10 pm.  

The Friars advanced to the second round with a 66-57 win over South Dakota State on Thursday afternoon.  Over 75 Friar fans attended that game watch at Midtown Oyster Bar, and the downtown favorite will continue to host game watches for the Friars as they navigate through March Madness.  

The Spiders, who enter this contest coming off of 5 wins including a dramatic run to win the A-10 tournament, pulled off one of the bigger upsets on the day by knocking off No.5 seed Iowa, who was heavily favored and was picked to win in over 85% of brackets. Providence enters the contest as 3 point favorites and the winner will play either #1 seed Kansas or Big East foe Creighton, who beat the Friars handedly in the semi-final game of their conference tournament.  

See you at Midtown Oyster Bar on Saturday night!  

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.