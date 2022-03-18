Trying to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1997, Ed Cooley and the Providence College Friars will square off against the Richmond Spiders in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. The game will take place on Saturday night and tip is slated for 6:10 pm.

The Friars advanced to the second round with a 66-57 win over South Dakota State on Thursday afternoon. Over 75 Friar fans attended that game watch at Midtown Oyster Bar, and the downtown favorite will continue to host game watches for the Friars as they navigate through March Madness.

The Spiders, who enter this contest coming off of 5 wins including a dramatic run to win the A-10 tournament, pulled off one of the bigger upsets on the day by knocking off No.5 seed Iowa, who was heavily favored and was picked to win in over 85% of brackets. Providence enters the contest as 3 point favorites and the winner will play either #1 seed Kansas or Big East foe Creighton, who beat the Friars handedly in the semi-final game of their conference tournament.

See you at Midtown Oyster Bar on Saturday night!