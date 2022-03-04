Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
On Thursday evening, the Newport School Committee voted 7-0 to make masking optional in Newport Public Schools and on school buses.
This policy will go into effect today after the Governor’s executive order ends at 5:00 pm. The amended policy is located here.
While the Newport Public Schools policy is now optional masking, Newport Public Schools encourages everyone to continue to follow Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines for wearing masks/ face coverings, including those that test positive for COVID 19.
Further Reading
March 4 – Governor McKee, RIDOH update quarantine recommendations for DHS-licensed early learning programs
March 3 – Salve Regina University: Masks now optional inside Salve Regina buildings
March 2 – CCRI updates COVID-19 policies, procedures
March 2 – Lifespan eases some restrictions, expands visitation policy at local hospitals
Feb. 25 – Newport Schools expected to follow state lead and end mandatory masking in schools
Feb. 25 – RIDOH provides updates on the State’s vaccination and testing sites