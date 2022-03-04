- Advertisement -

On Thursday evening, the Newport School Committee voted 7-0 to make masking optional in Newport Public Schools and on school buses.

This policy will go into effect today after the Governor’s executive order ends at 5:00 pm. The amended policy is located here.

While the Newport Public Schools policy is now optional masking, Newport Public Schools encourages everyone to continue to follow Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines for wearing masks/ face coverings, including those that test positive for COVID 19.

