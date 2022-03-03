- Advertisement -

In response to declining COVID numbers, Lifespan today announced via a press release that it has revised its visitation policy to ease some restrictions and expand access while maintaining patient and staff safety.

The major changes to Lifespan’s visitation policy, effective Wednesday, March 2, 2022, are:

Visitation hours at Rhode Island Hospital increased to 2pm -7pm (all other Lifespan hospital visitation hours are unchanged.)

At Rhode Island Hospital, adult inpatients may have two (2) visitors at a time, with a limit of six (6) identified visitors for the duration of the hospital stay.

At The Miriam and Newport hospitals, adult inpatients may have two visitors per visitation session.

Adult inpatients in behavioral health units may continue to have one visitor at a time.

Patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital may have two (2) identified visitors in addition to two (2) parents and/or caregivers for a total of four identified visitors. Two may enter at a time; one parent or caregiver may remain overnight, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

In some situations or care locations, due to space constraints or other factors, the number of visitors may be more limited to ensure staff, patient, and visitor safety.

Lifespan says that it will continue to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative PCR COVID test result at visitor screening.

Visitation Hours

Rhode Island Hospital

2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. for Behavioral Health Unit

The Miriam Hospital

10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Newport Hospital

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for Medical-Surgical Units (Turner 2 & 4) and Intensive Care Unit

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for Vanderbilt Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. for Behavioral Health Unit

Visitors are encouraged to use the 401Health app for providing proof of vaccination. Learn more about the app and how to download it at https://covid.ri.gov/covid-19-prevention/401health-app.



Visiting hours and guidelines vary by hospital and are posted on Lifespan’s website at https://www.lifespan.org/centers-services/coronavirus-covid-19/information-hospital-visitors.