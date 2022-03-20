hiring newport ri

Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

Job Opportunities in Newport

  1. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk, Breakfast Attendant, Housekeeper |  email your resume/work experience to info@admiralfitzroy.com.
  2. Advantage Solutions – Home Depot Product Assembler – RI
  3. Applebee’s – Host
  4. Athleta – Brand Associate
  5. Balfour Beatty – Groundskeeper
  6. BankNewport – Human Resources Coordinator
  7. Bar ‘Cino – HOST **$14-$16/hour** @ BAR ‘CINO 
  8. BEC Services – Mason
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
  10. Behan Bros – Laborer, Carpenter
  11. Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
  12. Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
  13. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant ManagerBanquet ManagerBanquet SupervisorFine Dining Sous ChefLine CookPastry Sous Chef
  15. Chipotle Mexican Grill – Food Server
  16. City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
  17. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  18. CollabFirst – Experienced Tower Technician
  19. CVS Health Retail – Store Associate
  20. Davidson Hospitality Group – Barista – Hotel Viking
  21. Denison Yachting – Charter Assistant (apply on http://www.denisonyachting.com/)
  22. Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
  23. Domino’s Pizza – Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver
  24. Drift Cafe – Now Hiring (Apply Within)
  25. East Side Enterprises – Cashier
  26. Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer
  27. Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
  28. Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER
  29. Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants, Tour Guide
  30. Gas Lamp Grille – Food Runners & Host/Hostesses
  31. Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
  32. Genesis Healthcare – Paid Nurse Aide Training (Part Time)
  33. Gurney’s – Front Desk Agent
  34. GVI – LabView Software Developer (2279)
  35. IDC – Dishwashers – Regatta Place, Goat Island Newport, RI
  36. IHOP – Server
  37. IYRS – Curriculum and Instructional Specialist
  38. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Manager
  39. La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA 
  40. Leidos – Engineering Tech II
  41. Lifespan – Medical Laboratory Technician
  42. Longwood Venues – Dishwasher/Prep Cook
  43. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  44. Marriott International – Attendant-Concierge
  45. MIKEL – MANAGEMENT ANALYST – AN/BYG-1 Fleet Support
  46. Mission – BOH TEAM MEMBER – KITCHEN MANAGER (full-time) (Apply Within)
  47. MLK Center – Summer Program Teacher
  48. NETSIMCO – Financial Analyst (Middletown, RI)
  49. new sea shai – Server
  50. New York Yacht Club Harbour Court – Restaurant Server
  51. Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation and Membership
  52. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
  53. Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Gaudet Learning Academy – remainder of 21-22 SY only
  54. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Human Resources (Newport, RI)
  55. Newport Mental Health – Major Gifts Officer & Capital Campaign Specialist
  56. Newport Polo – Saturday Afternoon Event Team
  57. Newport Public Schools – Lunch/Recess Aide @ Pell Elementary
  58. Newport Vineyards – Jr. Sous, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Bakers, and more. Check out their Interactive Culinary Job Fair Demo on March 23 and full Job Fair on March 26
  59. Ninety Nine – Bartender
  60. Nomi Park – Steward/Dishwasher
  61. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher/Naturalist, Summer Camp Coordinator, Third Beach Naturalist, Assistant Teacher Naturalist
  62. OceanCliff 1 & 2 – Front Desk Agent
  63. Oldport Marine Services – Office Administrator- Full Time Year Round Position
  64. Old Navy – Sales Associate
  65. Our Table Jamestown – Line Cook/ Lead Line Cooks 
  66. Outfit.io – Customer Success Manager
  67. Pepper Palace – Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales Associate (Newport Thames St)
  68. Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
  69. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  70. Potter League – Customer/Animal Care Associate
  71. Preservation Society of Newport County – 13 job opportunities
  72. Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
  73. Rail Explorers – Groundskeeper and Maintenance
  74. Rite-Solutions – Help Desk Support
  75. Saalex Solutions – IT Program Manager
  76. Saltzman’s Watches – Watch Sales–Newport
  77. Salve Regina University – General Maintenance – Salve Regina University
  78. Smart Real Estate Coach – Bookkeeper
  79. Smokehouse – Assistant General ManagerDining Room Supervisor
  80. Solidifi – Operations & Facilities Coordinator
  81. Susse Chalet – Laundry Attendant $500 Sign on Bonus
  82. SRS Merchandising – Reset Specialist-Salty Snacks
  83. St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
  84. Starbucks – Barista
  85. Surv – Customer Service Rep
  86. The Block Island Ferry – Block Island Ferry Bartender / Concessions
  87. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – A.M. Restaurant Server
  88. The Home Depot – Retail Sales Associate
  89. The Mooring –  ServerDining Room SupervisorDishwasherExecutive Sous ChefHostLine CookSous Chef
  90. The Newport Experience – Servers – The Safari Room, OceanCliff Newport RI
  91. The Reef – Seasonal Supervisor, Servers/Bartenders/Hostess
  92. The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Technician- The Admiralty
  93. The Vanderbilt – Dishwasher/Lavaplatos (Full-Time and Part-Time)
  94. The Wayfinder – Assistant General Manager
  95. Thor Solutions – Administrative/Financial Analyst
  96. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full Time
  97. Town of Portsmouth – Town Planner & Assisstant Planner
  98. Trova Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living
  99. US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR
  100. Walgreens – Emerging Store Manager
  101. Women’s Resource Center – Housing Advocate
  102. Wyndham Destinations – Pool Attendant (Full Time Seasonal) – Long Wharf Resort

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).