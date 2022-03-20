Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Job Opportunities in Newport
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk, Breakfast Attendant, Housekeeper | email your resume/work experience to info@admiralfitzroy.com.
- Advantage Solutions – Home Depot Product Assembler – RI
- Applebee’s – Host
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Balfour Beatty – Groundskeeper
- BankNewport – Human Resources Coordinator
- Bar ‘Cino – HOST **$14-$16/hour** @ BAR ‘CINO
- BEC Services – Mason
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Stock Associate
- Behan Bros – Laborer, Carpenter
- Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
- Brenton Hotel – Brenton Hotel – Restaurant FOH
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill Inn – Assistant Restaurant Manager, Banquet Manager, Banquet Supervisor, Fine Dining Sous Chef, Line Cook, Pastry Sous Chef
- Chipotle Mexican Grill – Food Server
- City of Newport – Deputy Utilities Director – Engineering, Deputy City Engineer, Harbormaster Assistants
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- CollabFirst – Experienced Tower Technician
- CVS Health Retail – Store Associate
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Barista – Hotel Viking
- Denison Yachting – Charter Assistant (apply on http://www.denisonyachting.com/)
- Diego’s Middletown – Front of House Staff Wanted Now and for Summer
- Domino’s Pizza – Dominos Pizza Delivery Driver
- Drift Cafe – Now Hiring (Apply Within)
- East Side Enterprises – Cashier
- Enterprise Holdings – Automotive Detailer – Car Washer
- Famous Footwear – Assistant Manager – Famous Footwear
- Foodlove Market – DISHWASHER
- Fort Adams Trust – Part Time Event Attendants, Tour Guide
- Gas Lamp Grille – Food Runners & Host/Hostesses
- Gavin de Becker & Associates – Security Specialist – Newport, RI
- Genesis Healthcare – Paid Nurse Aide Training (Part Time)
- Gurney’s – Front Desk Agent
- GVI – LabView Software Developer (2279)
- IDC – Dishwashers – Regatta Place, Goat Island Newport, RI
- IHOP – Server
- IYRS – Curriculum and Instructional Specialist
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Manager
- La Vecina Taqueria – BARTENDER @ LA VECINA TAQUERIA
- Leidos – Engineering Tech II
- Lifespan – Medical Laboratory Technician
- Longwood Venues – Dishwasher/Prep Cook
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Marriott International – Attendant-Concierge
- MIKEL – MANAGEMENT ANALYST – AN/BYG-1 Fleet Support
- Mission – BOH TEAM MEMBER – KITCHEN MANAGER (full-time) (Apply Within)
- MLK Center – Summer Program Teacher
- NETSIMCO – Financial Analyst (Middletown, RI)
- new sea shai – Server
- New York Yacht Club Harbour Court – Restaurant Server
- Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation and Membership
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI)
- Newport County Regional Special Education Program – Teacher Assistant Gaudet Learning Academy – remainder of 21-22 SY only
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Human Resources (Newport, RI)
- Newport Mental Health – Major Gifts Officer & Capital Campaign Specialist
- Newport Polo – Saturday Afternoon Event Team
- Newport Public Schools – Lunch/Recess Aide @ Pell Elementary
- Newport Vineyards – Jr. Sous, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks, Bakers, and more. Check out their Interactive Culinary Job Fair Demo on March 23 and full Job Fair on March 26
- Ninety Nine – Bartender
- Nomi Park – Steward/Dishwasher
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Teacher/Naturalist, Summer Camp Coordinator, Third Beach Naturalist, Assistant Teacher Naturalist
- OceanCliff 1 & 2 – Front Desk Agent
- Oldport Marine Services – Office Administrator- Full Time Year Round Position
- Old Navy – Sales Associate
- Our Table Jamestown – Line Cook/ Lead Line Cooks
- Outfit.io – Customer Success Manager
- Pepper Palace – Hot Sauce Enthusiast – Retail Sales Associate (Newport Thames St)
- Performance Physical Therapy – Patient Care Coordinator
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Potter League – Customer/Animal Care Associate
- Preservation Society of Newport County – 13 job opportunities
- Prime Communications – Retail Sales Consultant- AT&T
- Rail Explorers – Groundskeeper and Maintenance
- Rite-Solutions – Help Desk Support
- Saalex Solutions – IT Program Manager
- Saltzman’s Watches – Watch Sales–Newport
- Salve Regina University – General Maintenance – Salve Regina University
- Smart Real Estate Coach – Bookkeeper
- Smokehouse – Assistant General Manager, Dining Room Supervisor
- Solidifi – Operations & Facilities Coordinator
- Susse Chalet – Laundry Attendant $500 Sign on Bonus
- SRS Merchandising – Reset Specialist-Salty Snacks
- St. Clare Newport – Dietary Aide/Server
- Starbucks – Barista
- Surv – Customer Service Rep
- The Block Island Ferry – Block Island Ferry Bartender / Concessions
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – A.M. Restaurant Server
- The Home Depot – Retail Sales Associate
- The Mooring – Server, Dining Room Supervisor, Dishwasher, Executive Sous Chef, Host, Line Cook, Sous Chef
- The Newport Experience – Servers – The Safari Room, OceanCliff Newport RI
- The Reef – Seasonal Supervisor, Servers/Bartenders/Hostess
- The Simon Companies – Apartment Maintenance Technician- The Admiralty
- The Vanderbilt – Dishwasher/Lavaplatos (Full-Time and Part-Time)
- The Wayfinder – Assistant General Manager
- Thor Solutions – Administrative/Financial Analyst
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full Time
- Town of Portsmouth – Town Planner & Assisstant Planner
- Trova Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living
- US Naval Facilities Engineering Command – MOTOR VEHICLE OPERATOR
- Walgreens – Emerging Store Manager
- Women’s Resource Center – Housing Advocate
- Wyndham Destinations – Pool Attendant (Full Time Seasonal) – Long Wharf Resort