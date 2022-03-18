Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Hogan Associates today announced the March 15 sale of 30 Battery Lane in Jamestown.
A gracious Colonial with a stylish guest house, the property sold for $2,525,000.
According to Hogan Associates, Gordon King of Hogan Associates represented the Buyer, and Dianne Grippi of Island Realty represented the Seller.
Situated on a private 2.5-acre lot, just a short distance to Jamestown’s many attractions, this property consists of two separate structures: a well-appointed 3,200 square foot main house and a detached two-story barn recently reimagined as a modern guest house.
A gated driveway winds past pristine lawns and mature plantings. Inside the main house, the kitchen and dining areas are open and airy. A nearby breakfast nook leads to a tranquil rear deck. A few steps away, the converted barn offers two additional beds and baths. It’s a comfortable retreat with tasteful modern touches and lovely water views.