Hogan Associates today announced the March 15 sale of 30 Battery Lane in Jamestown.

A gracious Colonial with a stylish guest house, the property sold for $2,525,000.

According to Hogan Associates, Gordon King of Hogan Associates represented the Buyer, and Dianne Grippi of Island Realty represented the Seller.

Situated on a private 2.5-acre lot, just a short distance to Jamestown’s many attractions, this property consists of two separate structures: a well-appointed 3,200 square foot main house and a detached two-story barn recently reimagined as a modern guest house.

A gated driveway winds past pristine lawns and mature plantings. Inside the main house, the kitchen and dining areas are open and airy. A nearby breakfast nook leads to a tranquil rear deck. A few steps away, the converted barn offers two additional beds and baths. It’s a comfortable retreat with tasteful modern touches and lovely water views.