Governor Dan McKee will mark one year as Governor of Rhode Island with a series of community visits and announcements on Wednesday, March 2, according to a media advisory received by Governor McKee’s office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor McKee will be joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, and Deputy Secretary for Housing Josh Saal to tour new units of affordable housing at the Newport Housing Authority.

According to McKee’s office, “the NHA is in the midst of a multi-phase redevelopment and Phase IV of their plan recently received funding from Rhode Island to preserve 51 units of affordable housing”.

On Wednesday morning, Governor McKee will read to first-grade students at Warwick Neck Elementary School in celebration of Read Across America Day.

Also on Wednesday morning, McKee will also be joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor at the Graduate Providence to announce a new grant program through Rhode Island Rebounds to support hospitality, tourism, and event sectors financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.