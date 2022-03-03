- Advertisement -

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health will host a COVID-19 briefing on Friday at 10:30 am at the State House.

According to Governor McKee’s office, this briefing will be focused on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rhode Island Department of Health Consultant Medical Director Philip Chan, Senior Advisor and Chief COVID-19 Administrator Marc Pappas, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Ana Novais, Assistant Secretary, Executive Office of Health and Human Services are expected to be in attendance.

- Advertisement -

Watch the press briefing live on Governor McKee’s Facebook Page.