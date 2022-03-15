At the Old Colony House in Newport this morning, Cox Communications announced the company will invest more than $120 million over the next 3 years to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds over high-speed broadband connections to residents and businesses of Rhode Island.

Cox says that more than $20 million of the committed funds will go towards 100% fiber-optic buildouts on Aquidneck Island to support tthe communities of Newport, Portsmouth, and Middletown, as well as Jamestown.

To date, Cox says that it has invested more than $160 million over the last 5 years in Rhode Island and was the first to make Gigabit service available to all customers in the market.

This effort is part of a broader multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment to build a 10-Gigabit capable, fiber-based network that will power the next generation of internet users, according to Cox. Expanded fiber to the premise combined with breakthrough enhancements to cable’s broadband DOCSIS 4.0 technology will enable Cox to deliver multi-Gigabit symmetrical speeds in the coming years to both residential and business customers to support a growing host of high bandwidth applications.

“It is critically important that Cox and other internet service providers continue to make these investments in our state and for our residents. We thank Cox for this investment in Aquidneck Island and Jamestown and for their overall investment in Rhode Island’s broadband infrastructure,” said Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “The pandemic taught us how important this is as we transitioned workplace and educational environments almost overnight. Rhode Island fared better than many states because of the buildout we currently have and the investments the private sector continues to make.”

“This is tremendous news for the City of Newport and all of Aquidneck Island. We appreciate the investment Cox is making in our communities,” said Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, Mayor of Newport in a statement. “The entire island will be well positioned for next-generation broadband capabilities with fiber running directly to every home on the island. This is truly an exciting development.”

“We’re preparing for the next generation of internet uses at home and in business. The ever-growing number of connected devices combined with exciting new applications of technology such as virtual reality learning, autonomous vehicles or even exploring the meta-verse will demand more network capacity and increased speeds,” said Ross Nelson, senior vice president and region manager, Cox Communications in a statement. “We are committed to being the internet provider customers can count on to have the speed they need now and in the future.”