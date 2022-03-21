The newest concert venue in the region stood up to the test of Dropkick Murphys Sunday, March 20, in a show that concluded the band’s St. Patrick’s Day run through Boston. The band was firing on all cylinders throughout their 28-song two-hour set, solidifying their status as one of Boston’s greatest live bands ever.

Dropkick Murphys were the first Boston band to play Roadrunner, affectionately named for the Modern Lovers song “Roadrunner,” an early 1970s classic that celebrates the Bay State. The new venue, which just opened last week, is built for live music, with standing room only, great site lines, and state-of-the-art acoustics.

Openers Jim Lindberg (of Pennywise) and The Rumjacks warmed up the crowd with high energy sets ahead of the main attraction. The Murphys were strong all evening, even without vocalist Al Barr, who is caring for his ailing mother. Founding member and frontman Ken Casey took over and never looked back, except to welcome a few friends on stage from time to time.

The setlist featured many of the band’s most revered songs including “Rose Tattoo,” “State of Massachusetts” and “Kiss Me, I’m Shitfaced.” Encores “The Boys are Back” and “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” were raucous as ever, with full crowd participation. A shout-it-out loud cover of AC-DC’s T.N.T. was also a huge crowd-pleaser.

Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys at Roadrunner (Photo: Ken Abrams)

The Murphys set featured several guests including Erin McCarthy of Doped Up Dollies with a strong version of “The Dirty Glass” and Jim Lindberg on the final encore with “Bro Hymn.”

Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams was there and shares some great pics of the evening.