Bryant University men’s basketball team won its first-ever Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship with a 70-43 victory over second-seeded Wager in front of a sold-out crowd at Chace Athletic Field in Smithfield on Tuesday night.

This is a historic moment for Bryant, it is the first time that the Bulldogs have ever won the NEC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championships.

Bryant finished the year with 22 wins and 9 losses. They were 14-1 at home.

Bryant will learn its tournament fate during the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday, March 13.

It will be an exciting month for basketball fans in Rhode Island, the Providence College Friars will play in the Big East Tournament opener on Thursday.

Midtown Oyster Bar will host a Providence College watch party on Thursday for the Big East Tournament opener