Campaign 2022 is well underway, with competitive races in high profile offices, and the expectation of millions of dollars being raised and spent by candidates. And we’re still three months from when candidates must declare their intentions.

The Democratic gubernatorial primary election will be competitive for major offices, including governor and the second Congressional district seat, and possibly treasurer. There’s still plenty of time for candidates to get into these races. On the GOP side, so far, it appears a primary is shaping up for the second Congressional district seat.

What are the deadlines for which candidates and voters must be aware? According to the Secretary of State’s website:

Voters:

The deadline to register to vote in the Sept. 13 primary election is August 14.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is Oct 9.

Candidates:

Declaration of Candidacy, a document candidates file to start the process of becoming a candidate. Individuals declare for a particular office. If they wish to run as a party candidate, they must also “declare” themselves as a member of that party. Candidates must file between June 27-29. To file, the form is available on the Secretary of State’s website (https://vote.sos.ri.gov/). The site has the form, specific instructions on how to fill it out and where to file the form.

