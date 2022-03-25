Meet your new best friend, Molly– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares that Molly is a 7-year-old female Coonhound, Treeing Walker.

Molly is considered a large-sized dog, weighing in between 60-99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Molly;

Molly girl is a stunning, brown and white coonhound with the sweetest face. This lovely lady is a fun loving pup. She is 7 years young and full of love. She enjoys long walks where she gets the chance to sniff all the sniffs, frolic and hang out with her favorite people. Molly does enjoy the company of other dogs and could possibly live with one. She would prefer a home with older, dog savvy teens. She loves everyone she meets and she can not wait to meet you! If you think that Molly would be the perfect girl for your family please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then come by the shelter and meet her today!

For more information about Molly, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

