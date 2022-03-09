Meet your new best friend, Kaya– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Kaya is a 3-year-old female Mixed Breed.

Kaya is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20-59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Kaya;

Kaya Kaya! This lovely girl is looking for a super fun family to settle down with!. She enjoys long walks outside, hanging out with her people/dog friends while also giving everyone all the love. She does have experience around other larger dogs and would be happy to live with one again. She is very playful and would love to find someone that matches her energy. She has no experience with cats or kids. If you think that Kaya would be the perfect girl for your family please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then come by the shelter and meet her today.

For more information about Kaya, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.