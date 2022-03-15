It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

7 Gardiner Street | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

5 Gardiner Street | $679,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

124 Harrison AVenue | $2,650,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

73 Ellery Avenue | $725,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #202 | $675,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm.

1 Tower Drive #304 | $530,000

Open House on Saturday from 2pm to 3:30 pm.

1 Tower Drive #1406 | $830,926

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

1 Tower Drive #406 | $609,525

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

26 Cornell Drive | $489,900

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $924,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

242 Sloop Street | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

7 Spindrift Street | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

49 Richard Drive | $299,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

21 King Road | $415,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

86 Montgomery Street | $375,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

No Open Houses scheduled.