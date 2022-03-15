300 Common Fence Blvd. Portsmouth

It’s a tough market for homebuyers right now and it helps to have a local professional guiding you through this process.

If you have any real estate questions or want more details on any of the properties below, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.

Newport

7 Gardiner Street | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

5 Gardiner Street | $679,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

124 Harrison AVenue | $2,650,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

73 Ellery Avenue | $725,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Portsmouth

1 Tower Drive #202 | $675,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm.

1 Tower Drive #304 | $530,000

Open House on Saturday from 2pm to 3:30 pm.

1 Tower Drive #1406 | $830,926

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

1 Tower Drive #406 | $609,525

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.

26 Cornell Drive | $489,900

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

300 Common Fence Boulevard | $924,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

Jamestown

242 Sloop Street | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

7 Spindrift Street | $799,000

Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Tiverton

49 Richard Drive | $299,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

21 King Road | $415,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

86 Montgomery Street | $375,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Little Compton

No Open Houses scheduled.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).