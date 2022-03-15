Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Here are the open houses happening this weekend in Newport County.
Newport
7 Gardiner Street | $849,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
5 Gardiner Street | $679,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.
124 Harrison AVenue | $2,650,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Middletown
73 Ellery Avenue | $725,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Portsmouth
1 Tower Drive #202 | $675,000
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3 pm.
1 Tower Drive #304 | $530,000
Open House on Saturday from 2pm to 3:30 pm.
1 Tower Drive #1406 | $830,926
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
1 Tower Drive #406 | $609,525
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 3:30 pm.
26 Cornell Drive | $489,900
Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
300 Common Fence Boulevard | $924,900
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
Jamestown
242 Sloop Street | $799,000
Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.
7 Spindrift Street | $799,000
Open House on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
Tiverton
49 Richard Drive | $299,000
Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.
21 King Road | $415,000
Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm.
86 Montgomery Street | $375,000
Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.
Little Compton
No Open Houses scheduled.