Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.
This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.
Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.
Friday, February 25
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 1 pm & 1:45 pm & 2:30 pm & 3:15 pm & 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 2 pm – Little Green Pest — Moving forward with Emerald Ash Borer in Newport
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer/Cocktail Pairing at Newport Craft
- 7 pm – Open Rehearsal with Island Moving Company
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Saturday, February 26
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 12 pm & 6 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer/Cocktail Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 4 pm – Essential Oils Lab at The Huddle
- 3:30 pm – Raptor Round Up with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
- 9 am – Tiverton Town Council
Sunday, February 27
Things To Do
- Newport Burger Bender
- 8 am – FREE Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 10 am to 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 10 am – Looking at Black History Around Aquidneck Island at Channing Memorial Church
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am –2022 Newport Wedding Show at Rosecliff
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11 am – Bake Shop Weekends at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm & 2 pm – Girl Scout Cookie & Beer/Cocktail Pairing at Newport Craft
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –The Blue Flo’s from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.