Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend.

This story may be updated as we learn about additional events or listings. Have an event you’d like to see added to this list or a future list? Add it to our event calendar.

Note: An event or performance may change at any time due to weather or COVID-19. We encourage you to check with event hosts regarding updates/status of events.

Friday, February 25

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Localz Portsmouth – John Erikson at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe – The Dick Clarks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Speakeasy – Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

4 pm – Little Compton School Committee

Saturday, February 26

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar – Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe –Radio Badland from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

One Pelham East – Live acoustic from 3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

9 am – Tiverton Town Council

Sunday, February 27

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe –The Blue Flo’s from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

City & Government