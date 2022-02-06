The annual Rhode Island Brew Fest filled the hall of the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence Saturday, February 5. The event drew over 50 local and regional breweries and hundreds of beer-loving friends.

Rhode Island breweries were well represented with larger companies like Narragansett and Newport Craft attending along with upstarts like “Rejects” in Newport and Bristol’s “Six Pack Brewing.”

Brewers from Columbus Ohio’s “Wild Ohio Brewing” traveled the furthest joining beer makers from all the New England states. Most vendors offered 2-3 selections, with some serving up exotic brews alongside more familiar tastes. (Memo: Do try the peanut butter chocolate porter!)

WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there and captured some warm moments from the Festival. Check out his photos below.

