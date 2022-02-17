A High Wind Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Rhode Island for late tonight. Heavy rain and wind are expected to arrive Thursday evening with the Warning in effect from 11PM Thursday until 9AM Friday.

Winds are expected to gust up to 65 MPH overnight, with the strongest winds along the coast. Widespread power outages are expected.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts

The good news … temperatures will warm into the 50’s through Friday.

Read the text of the alert from the National Weather Service below:

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Southern Plymouth MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Newport RI, Washington RI, Eastern Kent RI and Bristol RI Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.