Stoneacre Brasserie debuted Afternoon Tea earlier this month, now available week Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2-4 pm starting at $28 per person.

The special weekend experience is made for the whole family to enjoy with two menus, one of which is made just for the kiddos.

The menu comes with a 3-tiered display of sweet and savory bites including Buttermilk Biscuits with Seasonal Jam, Honey Butter, and Devonshire Cream, house-made Cauliflower and Cashew Stuffed Peppadew Peppers, Salmon Belly BLTs, Macarons and Sea Salt and Heath Bar Brownies, among others. Brasserie Afternoon Tea. Photo provided by Stoneacre Brasserie

For the little ones, the Brasserie serves up Almond Butter and Grape Jelly “Uncrustables,” Cucumber and Cream Cheese Roll-ups, Vermont Cheddar Grilled Cheese, Applewood Smoked Ham Baguette with Gruyere & Honey Mustard, as well as Hand Cut French Fries with Ketchup and Aioli.

Specialty add-ons are available on Friday afternoons as well, for anyone looking to upgrade the experience.

The Afternoon Tea experience is available at Stoneacre Brasserie and will launch at the Chinese Tea House, located at the Marble House, later this Spring in collaboration with Stoneacre Hospitality Group.