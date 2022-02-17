Looking for your slice of Heaven? This classic New England Shingle Style charmer located at 1483 Ocean Road in Narragansett offers panoramic ocean views, and is ideally located within a short stroll to the private beach of the Breakwater Village Association.

Enjoy riding your bike or strolling the streets of this charming beachfront Point Judith neighborhood, located at the tip of Narragansett. This well-kept home provides everything you are looking for in a home by the beach.

Originally designed as a 2 bedroom, the home can easily be converted to accommodate a third. Its wonderful contemporary touches create an inviting atmosphere, while the open concept design, with a large dining area, living room, kitchen with island, and hardwood floors throughout, make this a great home for bringing the family together and entertaining.

The oversized master bedroom has a vaulted beamed ceiling and spectacular ocean views which are also enjoyed from the second bedroom.

Breathe in the smell of salt air while sitting on the side porch or cooking out in the back yard. Stroll to the beachfront and enjoy stunning daily sunsets or take part in some of Narragansett’s best surfing just a few blocks away. This delightful Point Judith location is tucked away from the bustling sections of Narragansett, yet walkable to Aunt Carrie’s, Iggy’s, and the ice cream shop. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to make this your home and start creating your own precious memories!

See The Full Listing

To schedule a private showing, please contact Pawler Garrahan at 401.783.7733.