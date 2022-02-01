Gordon S. Rego, Jr., 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 29, 2022, in the John Clarke Nursing Center. He was the husband of the late Barbara M. (Ringwood) Rego for 60 years.

Gordon was born in Newport to the late Gordon S. Rego, Sr. and Mary (Alves) Rego.

He grew up in Portsmouth and worked as a potato farmer on various farms on Aquidneck Island. He also worked as a plumber for several years. In his youth, one of his favorite hobbies was racing stock cars at Seekonk Speedway.

Gordon is survived by his children, Gordon S. Rego, Wayne P. Rego, and Marilee Ottilige, all of Portsmouth, and Susanne Rago, of Lombard, IL. He additionally leaves two brothers, Philip S. Rego and Arthur S. Rego, both of Portsmouth, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, and survived by many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Mr. Rego was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Barbara M. Rego.

Services for Mr. Rego will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Rego’s name to: Norman Bird Sanctuary and Potter League for Animals.