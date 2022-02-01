Frank J Medeiros, 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on January 24, 2022 at Newport Hospital.



He was the husband of Patricia (Logan) Medeiros, they were married for 49 years.

Frank was born March 29, 1940, in Newport to John and Mary (Machado) Medeiros.

He grew up in Portsmouth, was a regular at Green Valley Country Club, and loved smoking a cigar while watching his son,Mark, play soccer and golf while he was in school. He enjoyed golf, watching sports, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Frank is survived by his wife Patricia Medeiros, his son Mark Medeiros and Mark’s wife Sandra. He is predeceased by his sister Mary and brother John.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date, at 10:00 AM at St. Barnabas Church.



Burial will be at St. Columba Cemetery Brown’s Lane in Middletown. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made inhis name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131



