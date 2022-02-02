Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced that it has raised $52,838 for local nonprofits as a result of its annual holiday gift card program.

This year, NRG doubled its commitment by donating $2.00 from every gift card order to community partners whose mission focuses on food insecurity. Each partner will receive approximately $8,800 and include: the RI Community Food Bank, Hope’s Harvest RI, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and Aquidneck Community Table in Rhode Island and Brookline Food Pantry and The Food Project in Massachusetts.

“Fighting food insecurity is an ongoing battle, and we are so grateful to these wonderful organizations who work tirelessly to support our neighbors,” said Paul O’Reilly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newport Restaurant Group. “This program would not be a success without the support of our guests, as well as the passion and dedication of our employee-owners for this cause.”

Since the program’s inception in 2019, more than $90,000 has been donated through the holiday gift card program to area nonprofits.

“Aquidneck Community Table is honored to receive the generous support of Newport Restaurant Group, and thankful for their business and public leadership in building a more equitable food system in New England,” said Bevan Linsley, Executive Director, Aquidneck Community Table.

Students at Pell Elementary School participate in Aquidneck Community Table’s garden program during the 2020-2021 school year. Credit: Kelsey Fitzgibbons

“We’re so grateful to our partner Newport Restaurant Group for continuing the holiday gift card promotion and for their incredible commitment to hunger-fighting organizations like the MLK,” said Heather Hole Strout, Executive Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. “Despite the difficult challenges of this ongoing pandemic, NRG doubled the donation from each gift card order from $1 to $2. This donation will go a long way in sustaining our work to offer healthy and varied food to people in need in Newport County.”

Volunteers distribute food to local Rhode Islanders in need.

