Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced the return of its annual gift card fundraiser.

NRG is doubling its commitment by donating $2.00 from every gift card order this holiday season and all year long, to area non-profits including RI Community Food Bank, Hope’s Harvest RI, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and Aquidneck Community Table in Rhode Island and Brookline Food Pantry and The Food Project in Massachusetts.

In addition, for every $500 of gift cards sold in a single transaction, the purchaser will receive a $100 gift card as a thank-you from Newport Restaurant Group.

“We’re so pleased to once again partner with so many wonderful organizations that focus on food insecurity,” said Paul O’Reilly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement. “Food is not only a basic human need; it also nourishes the mind and spirit. Throughout the season, food insecurity grows exponentially and as a collection of restaurants, it is our honor and obligation to help provide sustenance for our neighbors in need during the holidays and beyond.”

Since the program’s inception in 2019, more than $40,000 has been donated through the holiday gift card program to area nonprofits. “Newport Restaurant Group is dedicated to giving back to the community,” said Andrew Schiff, Chief Executive Officer, RI Community Food Bank. “I’m truly grateful for their generous support that helps feed so many people.”

In addition, for every $500 in gift cards purchased, the buyer will receive a complimentary $100 gift card. Gift cards are available at www.newportrestaurantgroup.com and the following Newport Restaurant Group properties:

● Castle Hill Inn

● The Mooring Restaurant

● 22 Bowen’s Wine Bar & Grille

● Bar ‘Cino (Newport & Brookline)

● La Vecina (coming winter 2022)

● The Boat House Restaurant

● Hemenway’s Restaurant

● Waterman Grille

● Avvio Ristorante

● Trio

● Foodlove Market

● Papa Razzi

For more information or to purchase gift cards, visit: www.newportrestaurantgroup.com.