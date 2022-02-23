Governor Dan McKee, Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. James McDonald, and Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will host a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday at 11 am to provide an update on the State’s booster and K-12 vaccination efforts.

According to Governor McKee’s office, the following individuals will be present for the briefing;

Governor Dan McKee

Lt. Governor Sabina Matos

Rhode Island Department of Health Interim Director Dr. James McDonald

Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green

Providence Public School District Acting Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez

Senior Advisor and Chief COVID-19 Administrator Marc Pappas

The press briefing will take place at Lillian Feinstein Elementary School at Sackett Street in Providence. Look for it live on Governor Dan McKee’s Facebook Page.