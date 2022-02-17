This year will be among Rhode Island’s most active and fiery elections, from local races to crowded gubernatorial and U.S. House of Representative campaigns.

Here’s our wrap-up of some of the top political stories of the moment.

Magaziner’s union endorsements

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Democratic candidate for Rhode Island’s Second District House of Representatives seat, this week received endorsements from two labor unions, Ironworkers Local 37 and United Here.

In its endorsement, the Ironworkers characterized Magaziner as a “proven job creator and champion of working people.” They praised magazine for the school construction initiative, co-chairing the School Buildings task force. That initiative, Magaziner said has resulted in a $1.7 billion investment in repairing and replacing Rhode Island schools and resulting in over 28,000 jobs statewide. To date, the program has improved nearly 200 schools and positively impacted over 100,000 students.

Unite Here Local 26 represents 1,200 workers in school cafeterias, hotels, at T.F. Green Airport and Bally’s. The union praised Magaziner as an ally to workers, supportive of efforts to raise the minimum wage.

Neary entering Congressional race

Michael Neary, who announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the second Congressional seat, has scheduled what he calls his formal announcement on Saturday at Crowne Plaza in Warwick at 2 p.m.

His campaign said Neary “will further introduce himself to the voters of the 2nd District, lay out his vision for Rhode Island and will then answer questions from anyone who may have one.”

Foulkes promises bold leadership on gun safety

Rhode Island gubernatorial candidate for governor Helena Buonanno Foulkes is pledging to take decisive action on gun safety. As governor, Foulkes said her “first bill will be legislation to limit high-capacity magazines and ban assault weapons.

“It’s unacceptable that in a state as Democratic as Rhode Island, we are so far behind our neighbors when it comes to gun safety,” Foulkes said. “I am incredibly grateful to the legislators and activists who have been fighting for this legislation for years and promise that you will have a strong advocate in the State House when I am elected governor. Gun violence has taken far too many lives here in Rhode Island–it’s time to make gun safety a priority.”

She said she will specifically support legislation that limits all firearm magazines to 10 rounds and bans the sale and purchase of assault weapons.

Diossa adds mayoral endorsements

Former Central falls mayor James Diossa, who already received an endorsement from former Providence Mayor Paul Tavares, has also received endorsements from Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva Diossa, a Democrat, the only announced candidate for General Treasurer.

Grebian praised Diossa as “a leader for all Rhode Islanders. Central Falls’ comeback story and increased fiscal responsibility has had a positive impact on the Blackstone Valley as a whole and I know that his dedication to the residents of Rhode Island will only continue as the State’s next General Treasurer.”

Lombardi and DaSilva echoed Grebian’s comments. Diossa was term limited as mayor of Central Falls.