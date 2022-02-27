- Advertisement -

Arguably one of South County’s most unique properties recently listed with Amy Doorley-Lucas and John Blair of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. The 19.9-acre property at 160 C Ross Hill Road is a custom-designed compound with both Persian and Native American influences that was completed in 2018 and features such amenities as an outdoor yoga platform, an array of fountains and other serene outdoor spaces, all details the seller worked with architect and interior designer, Soheil Tavakoli.

Overhead photos show the multiple outdoor areas the home enjoys, filled with details like geometric fountains, intricate masonry, and well-balanced landscaping. There are areas for entertaining with custom waterfalls, a covered terrace overlooking the grounds, and a bathhouse.

The ample use of glass, in both windows and doors, offers a seamless transition between the grounds and interior and highlights the wood-beamed ceilings and skylights. Obviously, the centerpiece of the house is the living room with its multi-faceted dome ceiling. While the dining room offers ceramic tile floors, and a fountain under a bas relief that evokes an image out of the Rubáiyát of Omar Khayyám.

The kitchen is just steps up from the dining space and features a windowpane cabinet, a farmhouse sink, and a wood island with bar seating. A seating area with a stone fireplace connects the two spaces.

Inside the primary bedroom, the woodwork continues, making up an accent wall with double doors to the closet, and includes a double-vanity bathroom. Across the room, a set of French doors opens to a courtyard, and the entire suite sits under a vaulting cathedral ceiling. The property’s other two bedrooms – one with its own stone fireplace – each has its own bathroom.

The property is its own scenic nature preserve, but it is only minutes from the white sand beaches of Charlestown, Westerly and South Kingstown. Also, within a short cart ride is Shelter Harbor Golf Club.

The property is currently listed at $3.99 million and to find out more, you can contact Amy Doorley-Lucas at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s.