Art is essential to the storytelling of our natural world, and we look forward to sharing this artist-focused event around our vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Take home a one-of-a-kind piece in support of local artists and our oceans.

Entry to the show is free, and will be staggered to ensure attendance is in compliance with COVID safety protocols. Please register for your desired time slot through our website. We hope you will join us for this celebration of local creations.

If you are a local Rhode Island artist who would like to enter your work in COA’s Creations for the Oceans show, please submit your information for consideration through our website. Please contact Lesley Muir, COA Events Manager, with any additional questions or concerns at lesley.muir@cleanoceanaccess.org or (401) 314-3284.

Clean Ocean Access is hosting an art show on Thursday, March 31 and they are looking for local artists to submit entries, as well as community members to join them at the reception!

Clean Ocean Access provides the following details on the gallery and event below;

Clean Ocean Access (COA) is taking on a new role this year: that of eco-centered art gallery. Following the success of our recent Students for the Sea event with St. George’s art students, COA is welcoming local professional artists to show their work.

Creations for the Oceans: Artists Supporting Clean Ocean Access will center artwork of various media inspired by the beauty and power of our local environment.

Join us for an opening reception at COA’s Middletown office on March 31 at 6:30pm. While enjoying drinks and light bites, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists and purchase their original works, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting COA.

